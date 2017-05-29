THE world’s largest pair of equine sculptures are being given their first health check as they approach their third birthday.
The Kelpies, located between Falkirk and Grangemouth, have been inspected by a unique high-wire team, who have the task of grooming their coats and checking their teeth.
The Andy Scott-designed sculptures are now undergoing a full internal and external inspection as part of an eight-week project.
Tours inside the 30-metre steel horses, which tower over the Forth & Clyde Canal, will continue throughout the high-flying health check.
Richard Millar, director of infrastructure at Scottish Canals, said: “As the Kelpies approach their third birthday, the maintenance work as part of this important health check will ensure these global waterway icons are here, delivering for Scotland over the next century and beyond, continuing to capture the imaginations of people all over the planet and helping to put Falkirk and Grangemouth on tourists’ must-see lists.”
The Kelpies form the centrepiece of the £43 million Helix park project, beside the Forth & Clyde canal and M9, where they are estimated to be seen by 50 million people a year.
They were inspired by the horses that pulled boats and cargo along the canal towpaths and named after mythical Celtic water horses.
