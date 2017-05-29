SCOTS Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser has revealed she has taken up Munro bagging since filming her latest TV role in Scotland.
The Glasgow-born actress, 41, plays a detective in ITV’s The Loch, which starts next month.
Speaking on radio 2 she said she had never visited Loch Ness or Glencoe before filming the murder mystery, but is now “obsessed” with climbing Scotland’s 3,000ft-plus mountains.
Loading article content
She said: “It made me ashamed that I had never been to Loch Ness, and I had never been to Glencoe until I did this job. It’s ridiculous. I’m from Glasgow, and it’s just up the road. But then we went camping after I did the job and we’re obsessed with climbing all the Munros, and loving it now.”
Fraser shot to worldwide fame as black market drug dealer Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in Breaking Bad, and has since appeared in spin-off series Better Call Saul.
The Scot, who has a daughter Lila with writer Karl Geary, said the family had become “total hippies” before returning to Glasgow two years ago.
She said: “We were living in upstate New York for a while. We were living in the wilderness, on a mountain in the woods near Woodstock.
“We became total hippies. We had herds of deer coming through our garden and black bears.
“Then there was deep snow for about six months of the year so we decided to move back. ”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.