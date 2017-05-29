POLICE are hunting a thief who threatened shop staff with a hammer during a robbery.
The man held up the RS McColl shop in West Doura Court, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, at 6.20pm on Saturday and made off with a three-figure sum of cash.
It is the second time the shop has been raided in the past few months In December, a man robbed the same shop at knifepoint while wearing a “Joker” mask.
Two men working in the shop, aged 17 and 22, were not injured but “extremely distressed”, police said.
The suspect is white, 5ft 10in with a stocky build and was wearing dark trousers and a black hooded McKenzie top.
Detective Sergeant Craig Semple said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen the suspect hanging around the area prior to the robbery taking place or anyone who saw him running out of the shop afterwards.
“Anyone with information should contact Saltcoats CID via 101 quoting incident number 4096 of 27 May.
Meanwhile, police in Edinburgh are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Lindsay Road.
The incident happened around 6.15am yesterday when a man wearing a motorbike helmet entered the store with a weapon. He stole money and fled the scene on a black moped.
Two female staff members witnessed the attack. They were not injured.
The suspect is white and wore a red and sliver helmet, a black North Face jacket with grey sleeves, grey trousers and white trainers. He was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.
Police said extra patrols will be carried out in the area to reassure locals.
Appealing for witness to come forward, Detective Inspector Paul Grainger said: “This was a frightening attack which has left the two female members of staff badly upset. We are eager to trace the man responsible.”
