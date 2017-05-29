STROKE patients have used the power of thought to move paralysed hands, scientists have revealed.
The breakthrough could help transform the lives of disabled people by allowing them to perform daily tasks, such as dressing themselves, most people take for granted.
A device fitted over the hand picked up electrical signals from the brain and caused it to open and close – providing enough strength to put on a pair of trousers. Participants trained the uninjured parts of their brains to take over functions previously performed by damaged ones.
The technology uses a cap that contains electrodes to detect electrical signals in the brain, a computer that amplifies them and a movable brace that fits over the hand.
The device detects the wearer’s intention to open or close the hand moving it in a pincer-like grip, with the second and third fingers bending to meet the thumb.
Dr David Bundy, of the University of Kansas, said: “Of course, there’s a lot more to using your arms and hands than this, but being able to grasp and use your opposable thumb is very valuable. “
