THE death of a man in south-west Edinburgh is being treated as suspicious.

The 35-year-old was found with serious injuries in Dumbryden Gardens at around 9.30pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary but died a short time later. A report into the death will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

Loading article content

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Frew, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage and we will have additional officers in the local area.

“It is crucial that we establish the full circumstances of this incident as soon as possible.

“With this in mind we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the Dumbryden Gardens area on the evening of Saturday, May 27. I would ask anyone who was in the local area, and has information that will assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us immediately.”