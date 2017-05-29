THOUSANDS took to the streets for the Great Manchester Run yesterday as the latest large-scale event took place in the city in the wake of the terror attack.

Armed police mingled with spectators as crowds gathered to watch the runners who included mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Mr Burnham said going ahead with the event, which included a half marathon and the 10k race he was in, was a difficult decision.

Participants including comedian John Bishop and former England and Manchester United captain Bryan Robson stood on the 10k start line under the banner #RunForManchester, many wearing yellow ribbons in solidarity with the victims of the Manchester Arena attack and their families.

Speaking ahead of the run, Mr Burnham told reporters: “It was a difficult decision and we took advice from the police and the security services.

“But the consensus always was that if we were to cancel that’s a victory for those who seek to disrupt our way of life and I don’t think we were prepared to give them that victory.”

He praised the “incredible response” from the public, who he said refused to be divided after such an attack.

David Wyeth, of Chorlton Runners, and Swansea Harriers member Matthew Rees also featured in the line-up.

The pair made headlines earlier this year when Mr Wyeth was helped over the finish line of the London Marathon by Mr Rees.

They were invited to take part after the Manchester 10k and Mr Wyeth, 36, said the occasion was all the more poignant following Monday’s bombing.

“This is my home town. The fact we have places [in the race] is so brilliant. It’s just such a big thing really to be part of this occasion.”

Police, some on horseback, were also high-fived by grateful music fans as they left the first major concert in the city since the attack at the Ariana Grande event at the Manchester Arena last week.

Armed officers watched for potential threats as the crowds poured out of Lancashire County Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground.

Inside, thousands of music lovers had cheered and applauded as the headline act opened with a poem hailing the spirit of the city in the wake of Salman Abedi’s attack Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, reciting the piece written by Mancunian Ryan Williams, assured the crowd the city would “rekindle our swagger”.

Drawing a rapturous response from the audience Mr Fray read the rousing conclusion: “You’ll never prevail – not against us. This is Manchester, our Manchester, and the bees still buzz.”

The band later sang a cover of Oasis’ Don’t Look Back In Anger, which has become something of an anthem in the city since the bombing.

The heightened security for Saturday night’s event saw officers in high visibility jackets and swat-style baseball caps stationed every 50 yards along roads approaching the grounds.

As the crowds departed, police, some of whom were on horseback, were thanked and high-fived by the crowd.

Ellie Walker, 19, from Glasgow, who travelled to Manchester for the night with her three friends, said: “We just can’t let this stop us from doing what we want to do. And I feel a whole spirit around Manchester.

“It’s a lot like Glasgow in that way. Everyone comes together.”