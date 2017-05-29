DONALD Trump said Theresa May was “very angry” about leaks to the US media of sensitive information about the Manchester Arena bombing.
The US President tweeted Mrs May gave him “full details” during talks while he attended summits in Europe.
The Prime Minister said Mr Trump acknowledged the leaks were “unacceptable” when she challenged him about them.
Mr Trump said: “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the UK gave to US about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details!”
Mrs May raised the issue with the US President at the Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday after British police temporarily suspended sharing information with counterparts across the Atlantic after the US media was repeatedly briefed about sensitive evidence.
At a press conference at the G7 summit in Sicily on Friday, Mrs May said: “Yes, I did raise the issue of leaks of information that have been shared by the police with the FBI with President Trump. He has made clear that that was unacceptable.”
