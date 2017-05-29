By Lizzy Buchan

SHADOW home secretary Diane Abbott said she no longer wanted to abolish MI5 as she insisted her time as a graduate civil servant would prepare her for the post.

She also distanced herself from claims she supported the IRA in the 1980s, saying: “I don’t have the same hairstyle, I don’t have the same views.”

It came as Labour pledged to recruit 1,000 staff at security and intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ to step up efforts to prevent terrorism.

Ms Abbott was challenged on her views after it emerged she had signed a parliamentary motion calling for an end to “conspiratorial groups” in 1989.

She told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “At that time, I and a lot of people felt MI5 needed reforming. It has since been reformed and of course I would not call for its abolition now.”

Pressed on the issue, she said: “That MI5 has gone. It’s been reformed, it’s a different MI5 and that’s why so many of us are able to support it now.”

She defended voting against “counter-productive” counter terror legislation, which was also opposed by many senior Conservatives.

Asked about her views on the IRA in the 1980s, she said: “It was 34 years ago, I had a rather splendid afro at the time. I don’t have the same hairstyle, I don’t have the same views. The hairstyle is gone, some of the views are gone.” Ms Abbott insisted she had worked as a graduate trainee in the Home Office so she was qualified to take on the role, which would make her the first black person to hold one of the most senior ministerial positions.

She said: “First of all, I think there’s something to be said for a home secretary who has actually worked in the Home Office. I worked in the Home Office for nearly three years as a graduate trainee and I know how it works from the inside.”

But Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the Andrew Marr Show: “What I would say to Diane Abbott is I have changed my hairstyle a few times in 34 years as well, but I have not changed my view about how we keep the British public safe.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, asked if Ms Abbott’s hairstyle comments trivialised the IRA, told ITV’s Peston On Sunday: “Diane’s hairstyle is a matter for Diane.”

Pressed on the issue, Mr Corbyn said: “We learnt, all of us, a lot from the whole experience of Northern Ireland.

Asked if Ms Abbott would be his home secretary, Mr Corbyn appeared to misspeak as he replied: “Diane is our home affairs spokesperson and I’m looking to appoint our shadow cabinet.”