One type of fronting up
WITH security beefed up at Holyrood, staff and visitors face lengthy queues to enter the building.
But MSPs – surprise! – can opt to be fast-tracked to the front. Recent beneficiaries include arch democrats Andy Wightman and Ross Greer, the Greens who spend most of the week at parliament raging against inequality.
You’re in the boss class now, lads.
Trouble and strife
SNP minister Humza Yousaf’s Twitter woes continue as his ex-wife, and former SNP high-flier, Gail Lythgoe keeps backing anyone but the SNP. At the local elections, she urged folk to vote Green, not a party with, er, “cult-like voting habits”.
Now she tweets “After #CorbynSpeech I really might vote #Corbyn4PM #leadership”. How refreshingly uncultish.
It’s a matter of record
CURIOUS goings on in Moray, we hear, where candidates recently took part in a BBC radio hustings.
SNP incumbent Angus Robertson was very careful to record it all on his mobile phone.
It left rivals wondering whether this was a symptom of SNP paranoia or Angus adding another gem to his library.
He is head-over-heels in love with his own voice, after all.
Looking after the pennies
MEANWHILE in the Scottish Government, Unspun sees officials are keeping an eagle eye on the public purse.
The latest official disclosures show finance director Alysson Stafford claimed back £11.34 in expenses for “attending funeral as a non executive director”. Classy.
