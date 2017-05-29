DISABLED passengers are being failed by a lack of wheelchair access at one of the country’s main railway stations, it has been claimed.
Complaints regarding platforms 9 and 10, which are connected to the main Stirling station concourse by a staircase and footbridge only, have been raised for the better part of a decade.
For those in wheelchairs, parents with buggies or those with heavy cases, access to some train services can be impossible. In some instances, disabled commuters travelling from Alloa have arrived on Platform 9 to find themselves effectively stranded.
ScotRail maintain a work-a-round is in effect, whereby wheelchair users can leave the station through a back gate, though they then need to travel up and over a pedestrian overpass to access the station and other platforms.
There is also a taxi service for those travelling from Alloa to Stirling, but commuters do not know whether their train will arrive in at Platform 9 before departing.
Now Cameron Little, of Alloa Community Council is meet Transport minister Humza Yousaf to discuss the issue. Mr Little said: “There has been a decade of dithering. That is something I want to make plain to Mr Yousaf and I hope he might come to the station and see it for himself. Then we can hopefully make progress. It’s not just about access for disabled people...I’ve seen women on occasion having to lift prams down the stairs to get to the train.”
Transport Scotland said they are looking for “affordable and deliverable” solutions to improve access.
A spokeswoman said: “The feasibility study completed by Network Rail highlighted challenges to overcome which makes any infrastructure solution complicated.
“ScotRail provides a taxi for eligible disabled passengers direct from Alloa to Stirling at no additional cost if booked in advance.”
