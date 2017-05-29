DISABLED passengers are being failed by a lack of wheelchair access at one of the country’s main railway stations, it has been claimed.

Complaints regarding platforms 9 and 10, which are connected to the main Stirling station concourse by a staircase and footbridge only, have been raised for the better part of a decade.

For those in wheelchairs, parents with buggies or those with heavy cases, access to some train services can be impossible. In some instances, disabled commuters travelling from Alloa have arrived on Platform 9 to find themselves effectively stranded.

