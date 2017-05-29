LIVING near a supermarket may boost a home’s value by around £22,000, according to research.
Lloyds Bank found homes within easy reach of a local supermarket command a premium of £21,512 on average compared with property prices in nearby areas.
Homes near a Waitrose were found to command the biggest cash premium – typically costing £36,480 more than average house prices in the wider town.
Loading article content
Properties close to a Marks & Spencer have the second highest premium, with homes worth an average of £29,992 more than homes further away, the research found.
Lloyds Bank compared average house prices in postal districts with a supermarket from a national chain with typical property values in the wider towns to calculate the price premium paid for homes located near supermarkets.
The research suggests that while living near a “premium” supermarket brand can help boost a property’s value significantly, homes located near a Lidl can be valued at £6,416 more on average than those in the surrounding area.
Home buyers who want the convenience of living near a supermarket but do not want to pay a big house price premium may want to consider focusing their search near an Aldi.
The research suggests that properties near an Aldi can be, on average, £2,902 less expensive than those in surrounding areas.
Andy Mason, Lloyds Bank mortgages director, said: “The convenience of doing weekly shopping within easy reach may well be a pull for many home buyers looking for good access to local amenities.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.