THOUSANDS pounded the streets of the capital for the Edinburgh Marathon yesterday after armed police stepped up security around the event.
Runners and spectators turned out in force for the annual run amid tighter checks and a visible presence from Police Scotland.
Security was increased at the start and finish lines of the main race as the public were told to expect extra checks. The Edinburgh Marathon Festival is the second biggest in the UK with more than 30,000 runners taking part over the weekend.
Loading article content
Kenyan Julius Kiplagat Korir won the race in a time of two hours, 17 minutes and 13 seconds. He said: “I really enjoyed the race today. I was in the leading pack for the first 20 miles, then decided that I wanted to make a break for it to win, and was happy that I did.”
Scott Hutchison of Tranent, East Lothian, completed a grand slam of marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k. He was running for Arthritis Research UK and Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust as his father and mother-in-law both suffer from the conditions.
He said: “That’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life, my body is in absolute agony. Half way through, the marathon was the hardest part of today, but I’m so chuffed that I finished and can’t wait to put my feet up.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.