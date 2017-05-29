ALMOST one driver a day has been caught in Scotland using their mobile phones illegally in the wake of a major crackdown on the practice.

Police forces in Britain penalised almost 6,000 motorists for the offence in the four weeks after tougher punishments took effect, equivalent to one every seven minutes, new figures reveal.

The Metropolitan Police registered the highest number at 2,037, meaning more than 70 drivers were caught using a handheld phone on London’s roads each day.

