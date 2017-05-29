ALMOST one driver a day has been caught in Scotland using their mobile phones illegally in the wake of a major crackdown on the practice.
Police forces in Britain penalised almost 6,000 motorists for the offence in the four weeks after tougher punishments took effect, equivalent to one every seven minutes, new figures reveal.
The Metropolitan Police registered the highest number at 2,037, meaning more than 70 drivers were caught using a handheld phone on London’s roads each day.
Thames Valley Police recorded the second-largest total at 478, followed by Police Scotland (339), Hampshire Police (280) and Cheshire Police (224).
Campaigners claimed the “worrying” findings suggest many drivers are ignoring repeated warnings about the dangers of using phones at the wheel despite a string of publicity campaigns and the risk of harsher sanctions.
From March 1, those who fall foul of the rules have faced receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine – up from the previous penalty of three points and £100.
The changes mean new drivers risk losing their licence for sending a single text.
Calls for efforts to curb illegal mobile phone use intensified in the wake of a string of high-profile cases and research indicating that it is widespread.
Figures obtained following Freedom of Information requests show forces recorded 5,977 instances of the practice the four weeks after the clampdown was rolled out alongside a nationwide police campaign.
The actual figure is likely to be higher as seven forces did not provide figures and some cases may not have been logged at the time FOI responses were issued.
Police want to make using a mobile while driving as “socially unacceptable” as drink- driving.
The RAC Foundation described the increased penalties as “a start”, but warned the figures suggest “the key message still isn’t sinking in”.
National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for roads policing Anthony Bangham said: “Drivers need to understand that this is not a minor offence and you will be prosecuted under new, tougher penalties.”
The new figures sparked calls for more investment in traffic policing to compliment the increased penalties.
