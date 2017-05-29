The Scottish Tory deputy leader said it would be "great" if his party could win between six and 12 Scottish seats in the General Election.

Jackson Carlaw said there has been a "change in atmosphere" in Scottish politics as he insisted there are several seats where there is a "very strong prospect" of a Conservative victory.

If the Conservatives could win 12 Scottish constituencies on June 8, that would be the party's best result in a Westminster election north of the border for more than three decades.

