A man has been charged with murder following the death of a male in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said Jaymie Stuart Hall sustained a number of serious injuries during a disturbance in Dumbryden Gardens at around 9.25pm on Saturday, May 27.

The 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he passed away a short time later.

A major investigation has since been launched by officers in the capital and a 41-year-old man has subsequently been arrested.

He is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, May 30.

Officers have also thanked the public for their assistance and support during the inquiry.