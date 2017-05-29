Former Blue Peter host John Noakes has died aged 83, a family friend has announced.
His family said he died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday morning and that they hoped Noakes would be remembered for "his many escapades with his faithful companion Shep" during his time on the TV show.
He had been suffering from Alzheimer's.
Loading article content
Read more: 38 famous faces we've said goodbye to in 2017
Family friend Wendy Downes said in a statement: "John Noakes died peacefully on Sunday morning, May 28.
"He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer's over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends, his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing.
"His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many peoples memories and that is how his family would like him remembered."
Noakes was Blue Peter's longest-serving presenter.
The Yorkshire-born star worked on the children's show for 12-and-a-half years in the 1960s and 1970s, when he developed a reputation as the show's action man.
Read more: 38 famous faces we've said goodbye to in 2017
He was also known for his partnership with canine stars of the programme, Patch, the first Blue Peter dog Petra's puppy, and the border collie Shep, who inspired Noakes's catchphrase: "Get down, Shep!"
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?