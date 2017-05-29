A woman was subjected to racist abuse by a man who had been following her in his car near St Andrews, police say.
The incident happened at around 8.10am on Wednesday on the A915 Upper Largo to St Andrews Road.
A 29-year-old British woman of Indian descent was driving her Audi A4 towards the town when she noticed a small silver car following her from Leven.
When she stopped her vehicle, the male driver pulled alongside her and made an offensive comment before driving off.
Officers are treating the abuse as racially motivated.
Sergeant Neil Johnston from St Andrews Police Station said: "The verbal exchange with the suspect left the victim very upset though, thankfully, she was not injured during the incident.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify the driver of the other vehicle and anyone with information should contact police immediately.
"In particular, any other motorists who may have dashboard camera footage that will be of use to our investigation is urged to get in touch."
Police Scotland has asked anyone with information to contact the force via 101 and quote incident number 703 of May 24.
Anonymous reports can also be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
