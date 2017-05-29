A mother is considering suing a local council after her fiver-year-old son's leg was crushed by part of a crumbling school wall.

Louise MacPhee, 32, was left badly shaken after her son, Max, broke his leg and suffered "life-lasting" injuries when a rock fell out of a wall and landed on him.

Max, who had just finished his nursery session, had been climbing on the school boundary wall when the stone cap detached breaking his leg and leaving him with "extreme tissue damage".

Louise thanked school staff for their quick response but said she is considering suing Highland Council after the incident at Ben Wyvis Primary School, Dingwall.

She said: "I asked his doctor if his leg will be completely fixed.

"He said the bone will heal up and he did say there is quite a lot of muscle damage and that it (his leg) might never be the same.

"There might always be a bit of sensitivity there and he will have to be a bit more careful than with the other leg.

"He has really coped with it all so well and is getting back to his normal wee self."

Shortly after the incident occurred, Max was rushed to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where his leg was put in a plaster.

Louise said her son put his hands on the school boundary wall to "bounce on it" when they were leaving after his nursery session.

The stone then suddenly broke off in one piece and fell on him.

She added: "The lump coming out from his leg was the size of a boulder.

"I tried to remain as calm as possible and it was only when the paramedics came in and he was wheeled away that I got a bit emotional.

"He lost his colour and his lips were blue and he was shaking because of the shock."

A Highland Council spokeswoman said the Care Inspectorate and Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.

She added: "As a precautionary measure the council arranged for the affected part of the boundary wall to be fenced off.

"A contractor was engaged to survey and inspect the whole wall. Repairs have been carried out to the wall."

The incident happened at a time when the school's gym hall remains closed while work is carried out to replace wall paneling following concerns over it being insecure.

Dingwall and Seaforth councillor Alister MacKinnon said he was "saddened" by the incident but is pleased to hear the boy is on the mend.

He said the school itself has been "plagued" with building issues since it opened in October 2012.

Mr MacKinnon said works orders between March 2013 and June 2016 show £119,573 has been spent on repair work at the school.

That figure is not accounting for work in the gym hall or time spent by council officers at the school.

But Mr MacKinnon added: "Despite all these distractions since the school opened, the past and present head teacher and staff have always delivered a professional service and excellent quality of teaching."