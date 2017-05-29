A man has been injured during a hit-and-run collision in West Lothian.
The incident happened at around 8am on Saturday on the A801, near J4 of the M8.
A 44-year-old was driving a white Mercedes Sprinter van when it was in collision with a blue Ford Fiesta.
Loading article content
The male and female occupants of the Fiesta then made off after the smash.
Pc Jake Threadgold, of Livingston Road policing unit, said: "The driver of the Mercedes sustained minor injuries.
"However, I'm urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who can assist police in identifying the persons within the Fiesta to contact the police."
Police Scotland asked anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1634 of May 27, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.