FRED Goodwin is unlikely to face angry investors in Royal Bank of Scotland after shareholders accepted a settlement over claims they had been misled about the bank’s health when asked to buy £12 billion of new shares.

Mr Goodwin was set to give evidence in the High Court in a case brought by the RBoS Shareholders Action Group, following a rights issue in 2008 that saw investors lose 80 per cent of their money.

The group has confirmed it has accepted a settlement of 82p per share. The offer is almost double what Royal Bank initially offered, but below the 92p the group were pursuing, and far short of the 200 to 230p that was initially invested by the group.

