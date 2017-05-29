Golfer Tiger Woods has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, spending nearly four hours in a county jail in Florida before being released.

Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for four months.

He is out for the rest of the season while he recovers from his fourth back surgery.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at about 3am local time on Monday in a suburban area and taken to Palm Beach County jail, Jupiter police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.

He was arrested on Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Jail records show that the 41-year-old golf great was booked into Palm Beach County jail at 7.18am and released on his own recognisance at 10.50am.

The jail released a booking photo of Woods in a white T-shirt.

Ms Rightler said she did not have additional details about the circumstances leading to Woods's arrest, nor did she have any information about whether the arrest involved drugs or alcohol.

She said an arrest report may be available on Tuesday.

Woods has not been seen at a golf tournament since he opened with a 77 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, withdrawing the next day because of back spasms.

He was in Los Angeles for the Genesis Open, run by his Tiger Woods Foundation, but did not come to the course because of his back.

He was at the Masters, but only to attend the dinner for past champions.

Woods, who had been number one longer than any other golfer, has not been a factor since his last victory in August 2013 as he battled through back surgeries from a week before the 2014 Masters until his most recent operation to fuse discs in his lower back a month ago.

In an update on Friday on his website, Woods said the fusion surgery provided instant relief and he has not "felt this good in years".

It was the first time Woods has run into trouble off the golf course since he ploughed his SUV into a tree and a fire hydrant outside his home in Windermere, Florida, in the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, which led to revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs.

Woods's wife Elin Nordegren told police that she used a golf club to smash the back windows of the Cadillac Escalade to help her husband out.

He was eventually cited for careless driving and fined 164 dollars.

Woods and Nordegren divorced in 2010.

He later had a relationship with Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn from 2013 that lasted two years.