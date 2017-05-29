The 14-year-old sister of schoolgirl Jodie Muir - who died suddenly in her sleep in 2014 - has passed away, friends of the family have today announced.

In an online statement, three connections close to the family said Taylor Muir died in the early hours of this morning.

“Her heart simply stopped beating and the hospital staff could not bring her back. Taylor was only 14 and had her full life ahead of her. She was not only beautiful inside and out, but she was so comical and always made us laugh and smile,” the trio said.

The Shettleston community was shaken up in August 2014 when Taylor’s sister Jodie, only 16, was found dead in her bed after coming back from a house party in Rutherglen the night before.

A police statement at the time suggested drugs may have been at play. However, relatives denied Jodie took drugs and said there was a heart condition in the family.

The three friends, Nichola, Suz, and Wendy, described how losing one child is “devastating” but to lose two is “utterly cruel and heartbreaking.”

They have now set up an online fundraising page to help Taylor’s parents Laura and Peter, give the teen “the send off she truly deserves.”

“Laura has been fundraising tirelessly for ‘Cardiac Risk in the Young’ to allow teenagers to be screened for underlying heart conditions which has been a huge success.

“I know Laura will not like us setting up this page as she works so hard to do everything by herself, but we are sorry Laura - this time you deserve to have some help. You are our true caring hero and we will help you through this.”

With a target of £3,000, big-hearted donors from across the city and beyond have managed to raise more than £5,000 - in the first six hours.



The amount raised has now smashed its target within just a few hours hours (Credit: GoFundMe)

Since Jodie’s death, mum Laura set up the The Jodie Muir Memorial Trust, a small charity aiming to put heart screenings through schools and also to help the homeless, elderly, and lonely throughout the year.

Just one week ago, Laura took home an award for being ‘Most Caring Hero’ at a Glasgow community awards ceremony.

Describing how she was “in awe” at taking the accolade home, Laura added on Facebook: “Winning this award is so amazing and it’s made me even more determined to strive to raise more funding for the cardiac screening and to buy the equipment for the Jodie Muir Clinic.

“This award is for you, my baby Jodie in heaven. I love you and miss you more than words can say.”