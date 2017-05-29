Jeremy Corbyn has rejected suggestions he would abolish the British monarchy, saying: "It's not on anybody's agenda, it's certainly not on my agenda."
The Labour leader, known for his republican beliefs, was told by presenter Jeremy Paxman that there is nothing in his party's manifesto about getting rid of the monarchy.
Mr Corbyn, appearing on The Battle For Number 10 on Sky News and Channel 4, replied: "Look, there's nothing in there as we're not going to do it."
Pressed on his beliefs, Mr Corbyn said: "It's not on anybody's agenda, it's certainly not on my agenda and, do you know what, I had a very nice chat with the Queen."
Mr Paxman countered: "You don't like her, do you, you don't like what she represents?"
Mr Corbyn replied: "We got along absolutely fine... I don't think she should be brought into political discussion."
Under further questioning about his stance on the monarchy, Mr Corbyn said: "I believe in a democracy and we live in a democracy. We have a titular head of state as the monarch but without political power."
He added to Mr Paxman: "The law is there, and that's what will prevail. I'm fighting this election, Jeremy, on something very important - that is the levels of poverty in our society, the levels of children that are not supported properly in our society.
"I'm fighting this election on social justice."
