Jeremy Corbyn has rejected suggestions he would abolish the British monarchy, saying: "It's not on anybody's agenda, it's certainly not on my agenda."

The Labour leader, known for his republican beliefs, was told by presenter Jeremy Paxman that there is nothing in his party's manifesto about getting rid of the monarchy.

Mr Corbyn, appearing on The Battle For Number 10 on Sky News and Channel 4, replied: "Look, there's nothing in there as we're not going to do it."

