HE was the action man presenter of one of the longest-running children's TV show in the world and considered by its makers as its greatest ever star.

Yorkshire-born Blue Peter legend John Noakes, known for his daring stunts, his appearances with pet dog Shep, and a seemingly calamitous on-screen encounter with an elephant has died aged 83.

A family statement said the show's longest serving presenter who became a national treasure had "endured and suffered from" Alzheimer's disease.

"Whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing," it said.

"His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many peoples memories. That is how his family would like him remembered."

In 2005 a dinner was held with all five Blue Peter editors during which the unanimous feeling was that the daredevil star of the show in the 1960s, 70s and 80s was the greatest and most successful presenter of all time.

Along with co-hosts Valerie Singleton and Peter Purves, the trio became the much loved ‘Val, John and Pete’ so-called 'dream team' which lasted until 1972.

His bravery, his cheeky sense of humour and his celebrated relationship with Patch (son of Petra) and Shep, proved an irresistible combination.

His phrase "Get down Shep" as he tried to control the show's fidgety Border Collie were repeated by children and adults alike across the country.

His derring-do attitude was never more apparent when forty years ago, he climbed Nelson’s Column without safety harness or insurance, for an episode of Blue Peter.

After tentatively escalating a ladder, and with Trafalgar Square 170 feet below, Mr Noakes remarked: “At this level the plinth on which Nelson stands overhangs the column. I found myself literally hanging on from the ladder with nothing at all beneath me.”

Peter Purves, who co-presented Blue Peter with Noakes, was among those who paid tribute saying: " It's very sad, very sad indeed.

"But I think as his family have said it really is a blessing. He was suffering badly from Alzheimer's in recent years, and in the very recent years it got extremely serious."

He described Mr Noakes as "unique", confirming that a former Blue Peter editor reckoned he was "the best presenter ever".

Purves said: "He had qualities that no one else had and he will be remembered very fondly by a lot of people and none more so than me."

He added: "He was a happy-go-lucky guy in many ways.

"He was actually quite serious as well, and very, very shy.

"I mean that's what you really wouldn't realise about him, I suppose.

"But we had so many laughs and so much fun together over the years.

"I mean hundreds and hundreds of happy memories.

"I'll never forget him. He was a good friend."

Former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis said Mr Noakes set the tone for the show, which it still has today.

"I grew up with him, like a lot of people did. I watched him at home and it felt like he was a member of my own family," she said.

"He set the standard," she said.

"He wasn't pretending to be anyone. If he was nervous, he said so. He definitely was his own man."

Almost two years ago, there were concerns when Mr Noakes went missing near his then-home in Majorca.

He had apparently fallen into a storm drain and was dehydrated after being outside with no water for hours.

His wife Vicky confirmed at the time he had Alzheimer's and that he had been suffering with it for a number of years.

She added: "You learn to live and cope with things. But this is a little different this time and I am concerned because it is the hottest day of the year so far here. "

Konnie Huq went on Twitter to express her sorrow, writing: "John Noakes. Best Blue Peter presenter ever. RIP. So sad."

Anthea Turner called the presenter a "Blue Peter favourite", and Zoe Salmon, who presented the show between 2004 and 2008, tweeted: "I am deeply saddened to hear about John Noakes, a Blue Peter legend who will live on in our hearts. Privileged to have met him."

Katy Hill credited Noakes for her desire to present the children's show.

She wrote on the social media site: "Saddest news about the legendary John Noakes who inspired me to want to present Blue Peter & do everything he did. The best!"