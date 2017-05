SHE would not share a stage with him, he would not debate without her, and so it came to this: a joint but separate stuffing by Paxo. Turkeys voting for Christmas or what?

Ah, but some wondered if Jeremy Paxman was these days more butter knife than carving fork. Sure, he had once kebabed David Cameron on food banks and basted Ed Miliband as a “north London geek”, but that was two years and one General Election ago.

Now the erstwhile Ron Burgundy on steroids was facing Theresa “Vicar’s daughter/National Trust member” May, and Jeremy Corbyn, whose hobby is photographing manhole covers. The only danger here, surely, lay in Paxo being bored to death.

