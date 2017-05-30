PLANS for Scotland's first artificial wave park that could help boost competitive surfing up to Olympic level are to be lodged today.

The company called Wavegarden Scotland wants to redevelop Craigpark Quarry near Ratho on the outskirts of Edinburgh into a £10 million word-class surf and leisure facility offering a variety of water sports on its man-made loch.

The huge site surrounding the quarry - the size of 20 football parks - will be developed as a focal point for adventure sports, also including a country park for walkers, runners and cyclists.

It comes as surfing is due to debut as an Olympic Sport at Tokyo 2020, and the developer envisions the state-of-the-art facility will up and running in time for the event and will encourage future generations of Scottish surfers to dream big as they perfect their skills on some of the most advanced surfing facilities available.

Andy Hadden, co-founder of Wavegarden Scotland, said: “We’re cautiously optimistic that our years of research, consultation and planning will pay off. We believe our facility will enhance Ratho as an international destination for adventure sports, and we’re delighted that we have the chance to deliver the project in a brownfield site within an old quarry.”

Mark Boyd, captain of Scotland's national surfing team, said: "Scottish surfing is growing and becoming more and more competitive on the world stage. Scottish Women's Champion, Megan Mackay, took the Women's gold medal at the Nordic Surf Games earlier this year, and we have proven we can make heats on the world stage in previous World and European Championships and at this year’s ISA World Games in Biarritz.

"Now we are hoping to raise enough funds to send a team to the European Surfing Championships in Norway in September.

“A facility like Wavegarden Scotland would give the Scottish surfing team a huge edge as a training facility, thereby helping us cost-effectively prepare for different conditions in competitions. It would also be very important in encouraging and developing future talent, while showcasing this wonderful sport to a wider audience."

It uses recently released wave generation technology called The Cove and the Scottish wave park will be among the most advanced surfing and water sport facilities in the world, with the capability to enable elite-level sports training and development.

Separate modules that act as paddles produce swells, while continually injecting energy into the waves as they move forward.

The world's first artificial wave park was opened in Wales, while dozens are in the pipeline for locations around the world.

Scott Brewster, co-founder of Wavegarden Scotland, said he hoped the the park "will help future generations of water sportsmen and women take their skills to the next level".

Andrew McNab, director of Colliers International, which is handling the development’s planning application said: “The consultations received a very positive reception from those that attended and viewed the information online. Wavegarden Scotland will provide a huge economic boost to the area.”

Surfing, body boarding and stand-up paddle boarding will be the main sports on the waves.

Located beside the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena, Wavegarden Scotland’s proposal also includes self-catering luxury lodges, glamping pods, a waterfront café and restaurant, retail spaces, zip line, water tubing area, snow-sports area, and a car park.

Wavegarden Scotland held two public consultations in February where over 260 people attended with more taking part online and via the company’s social media channels, and said zero objections were raised.