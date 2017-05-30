TEACHERS are demanding a ban on the blanket introduction of controversial new qualifications in key subjects such as science and computing.

Unions argue the content of new qualifications has changed so significantly that no school should be forced to implement them.

The row centres on new National 5 qualifications in physics, biology and computing studies.

Examiners reformed the qualifications after burdensome internal assessments were scrapped earlier this year, but teachers were told not to expect major differences to course content.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the changes announced by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) went far beyond what was expected.

And the union are also angry that some of the details have emerged after pupils have begun courses.

Larry Flanagan, general secretary of the EIS, has now written to John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary, calling for a delay for those who want it.

He said: “Teachers, particularly in computing, physics and biology, have met this newly published detail with alarm and dismay at the significant course content changes being made belying the SQA commitment that the removal of unit assessments would not change courses.

“The policy of allowing departments the option to delay presenting pupils for the new qualifications for a year, and instead maintain current programmes worked effectively in the past when new Highers were introduced.

“This approach allows departments to make decisions in the best interests of pupils, informed by the professional judgement of subject teachers.”

Mr Flanagan said it would be “relatively straightforward” to adopt because unit assessments have been retained for use in exceptional circumstances.

However, the SQA has insisted that pupils and teachers should not see significant changes to exam content.

A spokesman said: “Teachers should not see any change or increase in content of the courses, with the exception of National 5 biology which has had some content removed.

“The way content was described previously was across both the unit information and the course materials.

“With the removal of units, this full content is now all contained within a streamlined course document that was recently published.”

In September last year teaching unions and the SQA reached an agreement to remove the requirement for pupils to pass internal classroom assessments which had been highlighted as a major source of workload and pupil stress.

While external exams and most coursework for Highers and National 5s are marked by the SQA unit assessments are dealt with by teachers - with pupils expected to pass all of them in order to achieve the qualification even though they don’t carry a mark.

The assessments were introduced to lessen the importance of external exams, to set short-term goals for pupils and build a series of benchmarked achievements into courses because of concerns some pupils, such as those from more deprived backgrounds, were being disadvantaged.

However, teachers argue the units are unnecessary because pupils are still required to pass the coursework and final exam.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers Association has also raised concerns about new course content of physics, biology and computing.