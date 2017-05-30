NOW I know this looks a bit cheesy but it was the apogee of sophisticated entertainment in Glasgow in the Seventies.
Go for dinner at The Vesuvio restaurant in St Vincent Place, in November, 1973, and you would be entertained by Chayo Ballinas and his Latin-American Combo.
Now Chayo really was Mexican so we can forgive him his outfit. His combo though are guitarist Frank Bolam and organist Jim McQuillam so more Carntyne than Cancun.
Andy Young, The Herald’s late, great entertainments writer did not mention Frank and Jim in his piece as either he did not want to spoil the magic of the Latin-American Combo or he couldn’t read his notes after a fine meal at The Vesuvio.
Anyway, the restaurant, which is now Cafe Andaluz if my geography is holding up, was owned by Italians Mario Romano, Enzo Rippa and Umberto Cavaldoro who brought stylish eating to Glasgow with not only this establishment but also the Sorrento and O’ Sole Mio.
Enzo was also known to take the microphone over and “entertain the patrons with romantic Neopolitan songs” as Andy put it.
As I say, looks a bit quaint now, but on the day this picture was printed in 1973, Johnny Beattie was on at The Pavilion, and that night his guest performer was Billy Connolly.
See the early show at 6.25 then down to the Vesuvio for dinner at £3.50 a head. Still sounds like a right good night out.
