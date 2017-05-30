THE starting pistol has been fired in the race to become Scotland’s leading councillor, with a veteran Tory in pole position for the role.
Billy Hendry, a Conservative councillor since 1992, is understood to have declared his interest in becoming president of national local government body Cosla.
Mr Hendry, who represents Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire, is Cosla’s personnel spokesman. Stephen McCabe, the Labour leader of Inverclyde Council and one of his party’s leading figures in the organisation, is also understood to have discussed his interest in the position.
With the SNP the biggest party in Scotland’s town halls, it is in solid position to have a party member become the first non-Labour Cosla president in the organisation’s 40-plus year history.
Peter Johnston, Cosla’s spokesman on health and social care, and on the opposition benches in West Lothian Council, has again been mentioned, while Chris McEleny, leader of the SNP opposition on Inverclyde Council and a candidate in last year’s party deputy leadership contest is expected to confirm his interest. Aberdeenshire’s sole Labour councillor, Alison Evison, is also in the frame. Nominations close next week, with the vote and declaration on June 30.
The names have emerged as three of the four Labour-led councils – Glasgow, South Lanarkshire and Renfewshire – which split from Cosla three years ago, rejoin the fold.
