MICHAEL Palin revealed how the Duke of Edinburgh responded when the presenter told him he was visiting Korea.
The comedy star, 74, said: “I told him I was off to Korea,” adding that Prince Philip replied: “Oh, God. Don’t start a bloody war.”
Palin also said he was glad his friend and fellow Python John Cleese is returning to the BBC, despite insisting he would never work with the corporation again.
“When I first met John we were walking down the road and he gently pushed Terry Jones over a wall, quite lightly and gently, into a garden in Shepherd’s Bush.
“We all laughed... it was so silly. I love to see John at his silliest; he shouldn’t be taken too seriously,” he said.
“One of the great joys of the Python reunion was John. Seeing him in dreadful drag, enormous bosoms, awful skirts, legs apart talking about penguins on the TV. He was collapsing with laughter. It was joyous.”
He added: “I know John spends a lot of time abroad, but he is quintessentially an English comedian. He’s brilliant at the little fine detail of English life, so where should he be but on the BBC?”
He said it would be “hard to take” if fellow Python Jones, who is suffering from dementia, is unable to recognise people one day. “I’m as confused as anybody about his dementia. We meet, have a good old hug and I natter away and it seems to work,” he said.
