A DOCTOR who turned to crime after spiralling into alcoholism has been warned by a sheriff she could end up dead after being convicted of theft and housebreaking.

Dr Karen Clark, 35, of Irvine, who was earlier jailed for attacking police and nurses, stole more than £1,100 cash and valuables to feed her addiction.

Sheriff Iona McDonald, at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court, told Clark: “If you don’t deal with the alcohol issue you’ll end up dead.”

The former A&E doctor earlier admitted breaking into a hair salon in Ardrossan, Ayrshire, and stealing money, a set of straighteners and hair products in February 2016.

She also admitted being found at a pub in the town in circumstances reasonably suggesting the intention of theft.