MI5 has launched urgent inquiries into whether it missed warning signs about the danger posed by Salman Abedi.
The domestic security service is said to be investigating if there were errors made in the handling of intelligence concerning the bomber responsible for last Monday’s attack.
Spy chiefs are believed to have held an emergency review in the days after the atrocity, while a separate in-depth inquiry is being conducted to look at the decision-making surrounding his case before the massacre.
A senior Whitehall source previously revealed the mass murderer was a “former subject of interest” to the security services, whose risk “remained subject to review”.
A number of people who knew Abedi, even family members, had reportedly warned authorities he was developing radical views, prompting concerns signs he posed a threat were missed.
Early this year, the FBI warned UK security chiefs Libyan-born Islamist was planning a British attack.
The 22-year-old’s father Ramadan and brother Hashim have been detained in Libya and another brother, Ismail, was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday.
Before his arrest, Ramadan Abedi rejected claims he was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, but said he supports the organisation, which is banned in the UK.
In an interview, he said: “I’m sure that Salman didn’t carry out such an act.”
But the killer’s sister said she believed her brother may have been reacting to US-led strikes in the Middle East.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd has confirmed Abedi had recently returned to the UK from Libya.
