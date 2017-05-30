SAMARITANS volunteers have described the “touching” generosity and compassion of those attending the Manchester bombing memorial.

More than 40 trained supporters with the charity were in St Ann’s Square yesterday, a week on from the Manchester Arena blast that left 22 dead and many others injured.

Lissa Davenport, Samaritans north west regional director, said volunteers had been moved by the kindness from the thousands of people who felt compelled to lay tributes at the memorial site.

She said: “Something that’s really touched volunteers is the number of people who have just come up and said ‘thank you’.

“Somebody this morning has been into Starbucks and bought a tray of coffees and given them to volunteers.”