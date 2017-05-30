THERESA May has defended powers to prevent British jihadis from returning to the UK after it emerged they had been used just once.

The Prime Minister said UK nationals who had been involved in fighting abroad were looked at on a “case-by-case basis” if they tried to return home. She said decisions on whether to seek a temporary exclusion order (TEO) were an “operational matter” for the police and security services.

The comments came after Home Secretary Amber Rudd disclosed authorities had begun using TEOs for the first time. However, it later emerged that only one TEO had been issued. It was reported the subject of the order was believed to a male who fought for Islamic State.

