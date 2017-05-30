THERESA May has defended powers to prevent British jihadis from returning to the UK after it emerged they had been used just once.
The Prime Minister said UK nationals who had been involved in fighting abroad were looked at on a “case-by-case basis” if they tried to return home. She said decisions on whether to seek a temporary exclusion order (TEO) were an “operational matter” for the police and security services.
The comments came after Home Secretary Amber Rudd disclosed authorities had begun using TEOs for the first time. However, it later emerged that only one TEO had been issued. It was reported the subject of the order was believed to a male who fought for Islamic State.
Mrs May, who as home secretary was responsible for introducing the legislation which created the TEO, said it had been part of the programme to strengthen the powers of the police and security services in dealing with the terrorist threat.
“If you look at what we do with people who return who might have been involved in fighting in somewhere like Syria, everybody is looked at on a case-by-case basis,” she said at a Conservative campaign event in London.
“Temporary exclusion order didn’t even exist under the last Labour government.
“It was a Conservative government, it was me as home secretary that put it into the legislation to give powers to the police. But how those powers are applied are operational decisions for the police and the security services.”
Under the legislation which became law in February 2015, Britons suspected of fighting abroad can be barred from returning to the UK for up to two years.
