A MOSQUE attended by the Manchester Area bomber has said it needs to do more to encourage young people to steer clear of extremist ideologies.

Fawzi Haffar, a trustee of Didsbury Mosque, Manchester, where bomber Salman Abedi and his family prayed, told BBC Panorama: “I have to be truthful. We have a lot to learn, [we] have to be more conscious”.

He said the mosque needed “proper policies” in place to deter extremism.

Mr Haffar added: “When we did find out he attended this mosque we had to really ask some of our employees whether they remembered him. And some of them say they did.”

