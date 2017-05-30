A MOSQUE attended by the Manchester Area bomber has said it needs to do more to encourage young people to steer clear of extremist ideologies.
Fawzi Haffar, a trustee of Didsbury Mosque, Manchester, where bomber Salman Abedi and his family prayed, told BBC Panorama: “I have to be truthful. We have a lot to learn, [we] have to be more conscious”.
He said the mosque needed “proper policies” in place to deter extremism.
Mr Haffar added: “When we did find out he attended this mosque we had to really ask some of our employees whether they remembered him. And some of them say they did.”
Several sources told Panorama the mosque was his regular place of worship. His elder brother Ismail taught there and, before he left for Libya in 2011, his father would offer the call to prayer.
Mr Haffar also said the mosque had to work much harder to recognise signs of extremism. “I think we have to ask our imams to be more proactive to encourage the youth to move away from such evil stories, evil people,” he added.
He explained the mosque encourages people to leave their politics outside but said that, despite reports, they had not contacted the authorities about Abedi.
He said: “It is our duty to report people who we think are going to be a menace – who will do perhaps terrorist acts – whatever creed, whatever colour, whatever religion they are. Whether it’s my son, whether it’s my daughter, it is my responsibility to do that and we have to accept that”.
