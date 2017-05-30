A WHITE-TAILED sea eagle was caught mid-flight in this stunning image after it dived into the ocean to grab a fish thrown overboard from a wildlife tour boat off Mull.

The bird then amazed passengers when it hovered in wait for a second helping.

The female eagle, which has two chicks in her nest, decided one fish supper was not enough so grabbed a second in its talons before heading off.

White-tailed sea eagles are the largest bird of prey in the UK. 