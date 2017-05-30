A “MAGICAL” antibiotic has been modified to make it more potent against bacteria, in an advance which researchers hope will fight the threat of antibiotic-resistant infections.
The medicine, vancomycin, has been prescribed by doctors for 60 years and bacteria are only now becoming resistant to it.
Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute, in the United States, have now modified the drug so it works in three ways on bacteria, making it much harder for them to develop resistance.
Loading article content
The researchers said doctors could use the modified form of vancomycin without fear of resistance emerging.
The World Health Organisation warns antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security and development, with major diseases becoming harder to treat because the drugs used on them are becoming less effective.
The length of time it has taken for bacteria to become resistant suggests they have had a hard time overcoming the way the original drug worked, disrupting how bacteria form cell walls, the researchers have revealed.
The research was led by Dale Boger, co-chairman of TSRI’s Department of Chemistry, who said the discovery made the new version of vancomycin the first antibiotic to have three independent “mechanisms of action” to kill bacteria.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.