Thousands of low-paid female workers at Scotland’s largest council are set to share in a windfall believed to be worth up to £50 million after earning victory in a long-running pay dispute.

The Court of Session rules that women in Glasgow had been excluded from sizeable bonuses for many years. Unions had argued that while the claimants had been unfairly discriminated against before the new system was introduced a decade ago, the city council’s decision to continue the unequal pay was also discriminatory as it excluded women claimants from pay protection.

Around 6000 claimants are understood to be affected by today's decision. It is still unclear what the scale of the payouts will be or the impact on the authority's financial position. The new SNP administration on the council had made a manifesto commitment to resolve all outstanding equal pay disputes. Unison, Scotland’s largest public service union, said it represented 1400 claimants, many of whom had equal pay claims dating back to 2006.

