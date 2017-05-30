THE main manufacturer of Harris Tweed is hoping to break into the elusive Russian market.
It follows the visit of Andrey Pritsepov, the Russian Consul General in Edinburgh, to Harris Tweed Hebrides on the Isle of Lewis.
Former UK Trade Minister Brian Wilson said Russia had “untapped potential” but there were several trade barriers that made it difficult to do business there.
“We welcome the visit by Mr Pritsepov because it is an opportunity for us to explain the difficulties we have,” said Mr Wilson, chairman of HTH.
“We sell some tweed to Russia but not a lot because of the logistical difficulties to export there, including customs issues.
“But we think there’s big untapped potential and we hope that by talking through the difficulties with the consul general we can overcome the problems.”
Mr Wilson said orders for the cloth were “very good” at the moment. Two thirds of Harris Tweed was exported and while Japan remained the biggest market, it was “slowing down”. However the UK market, in particular, had shown an upturn.
Harris Tweed recently had a boost after a National Geographic video of the ancient cloth went viral.
“It will particularly help us in North America, which was historically our biggest market before being overtaken by Japan,” said Mr Wilson.
All three working mills on Lewis are featured. The film also follows many of the islanders who are involved in producing the Clo Mhor – meaning big cloth in Gaelic – including Callum George Buchanan, a third generation weaver from Uig on Lewis.
He is even featured on his boat with his flock of sheep.
