A LIFE-SAVING surgeon honoured for treating casualties under fire in Sudan has urged he international community to help solve a dispute blocking humanitarian relief.
Dr Tom Catena, a Catholic missionary from New York, lifted the Aurora Prize For Awakening Humanity at a ceremony in Armenia.
It followed a decade performing more than 1,000 operations a year using dated or missing medical equipment at the Mother Of Mercy Catholic Hospital while civil war bombs rained down.
The Sudanese Government is embroiled in a disagreement with rebels over who delivers aid, the 53-year-old medic said.
Dr Catena warned global leaders: “We have to inject a bit of common sense.”
Dr Catena said the state wants to control the passage of supplies. Opponents believe medicine delivered by the regime will sterilise their women and want goods from foreign donors conveyed from neighbouring South Sudan instead.
