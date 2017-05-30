ELLE Marie Reisner from Georgia gets into the swing during practice for Europe’s most prestigious junior golf title, which takes place over five historic courses on Scotland’s Golf Coast.
The eight-year-old is among the world’s best young golfers, who have arrived on the east coast to battle it out this week for the US Kids Golf European Championships.
Competitors will be in action over the next three days at Craigielaw Golf Club, East Lothian; Gullane Golf Club; Luffness New Golf Club; Longniddry Golf Club; Royal Musselburgh and The Glen Golf Club in East Lothian.
A record-breaking field of 650 have travelled from 48 countries including Vietnam, Colombia, China, South Africa and Chile, and as far away as Australia, to compete in the event.
The youngest competitor is Bobby Moore, five, from Peterborough, who will be playing at Longniddry and the furthest travelled are Aarav Shah, nine, and Adam Mao, eight, who have jetted in from Melbourne.
The youngsters yesterday got the opportunity for a practice round at each of the courses ahead of the competition starting today.
