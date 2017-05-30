A man has been found dead in a hotel swimming pool after apparently becoming unwell.
The discovery of the 29-year-old was made at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel near Edinburgh Airport on Saturday evening.
Hotel staff tried to help him but he was described as "non-responsive".
Loading article content
Police Scotland are investigating but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A spokeswoman for the hotel said: "We can confirm that a male died after being found non-responsive in the hotel swimming pool despite attempts to save him.
"We have been assisting the police with their investigation and we send our deepest condolences to the victim's family."
A report on the death is to be sent to the procurator fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating following the death of a 29-year-old man at a hotel in Eastfield Road.
"The incident happened around 7.25pm on Saturday May 27. Emergency services attended, however the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Inquiries are currently ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.