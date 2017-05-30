Jeremy Corbyn has refused to say he would block another Scottish independence referendum before Brexit is complete if Holyrood passed a motion on the timing, saying only he would "urge them very strongly" to delay it.

The Labour leader said he would allow a second referendum "if the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people want it" because that is the "whole point" of devolution.

Mr Corbyn said he wants any referendum to take place after Britain leaves the European Union (EU), expected by March 29 2019, but refused to say he would block a vote during the Brexit process if the Scottish Parliament explicitly requests it.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for a second vote on Scotland's constitutional future between autumn 2018 and spring 2019 - a demand rejected by Theresa May, who insists "now is not the time", despite a majority in the Scottish Parliament favouring a referendum in principle.

Mr Corbyn was asked if he would move to block a vote if Scottish MSPs went one step further and passed a motion calling for a poll in line with Ms Sturgeon's timetable.

On a visit to the London Early Years Foundation nursery in Westminster, Mr Corbyn replied: "I would urge them to think again and I would appeal to the Scottish people to think again on this.

"Let's deal with the Brexit negotiations first, it's absolutely key that we get tariff-free trade access to the European market, our manufacturing industry relies on that, it's also important we have good agreements with Europe in the future in respect of management of the sea and all the other conditions that we've gained out of European membership."

Asked again if he would block it if Holyrood passed a motion for a referendum before Brexit is complete, Mr Corbyn replied: "We would discuss it with them and urge them very strongly to put it back until after the Brexit talks have been concluded and I think there would be a reasonable agreement around that because, after all, in Scotland the issues are actually poverty, actually on investment, actually on the housing needs of the people of Scotland.

"A Labour government would do a great deal to assist all the people of Scotland on those."

The Scottish Parliament has already backed a motion calling for Holyrood to have the powers to hold a second independence referendum.

Following that vote, in March this year, Ms Sturgeon pledged to set out the "next steps" her government would take to try to achieve this - but this has been delayed by the snap General Election.

The legislation that set up the Scottish Parliament almost two decades ago reserved control of constitutional issues to Westminster, so it is unclear if the SNP administration could force another vote.

Mr Corbyn's comments put him at odds with Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, who offered Scots a "cast-iron guarantee'' that Labour would oppose a second independence referendum last week.

Speaking as she launched her party's Scottish manifesto in Edinburgh, she said: "In these 120 pages, you'll find our cast-iron guarantee that we will oppose a second independence referendum.

"The Labour Party - built on solidarity and co-operation - could never support taking our country down such a divisive path again."

On the principle of holding a second independence referendum, Mr Corbyn said: "What I've said is that if the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people want a referendum, they have the right to do that, that was the whole point of the devolution agreement of the 1990s.

"I think the referendum should take place, if there is to be one, after the Brexit negotiations are concluded because this is the most important thing."