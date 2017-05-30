By Gerard Couzens

A Scottish tourist is fighting for her life after plunging from a second-floor balcony in the Ibizan party resort of San Antonio.

Kanza Rehman, 21, was rushed to hospital with severe head injuries after falling from the balcony of an apartment while a male friend was in the toilet.

Police were today questioning her friend over the 5.30am fall, which happened after they had been enjoying a night out.

Both are said to be from Scotland.

Kanza was transferred to Can Misses Hospital near the capital Ibiza Town after being stabilised at the scene and admitted to intensive care around 6.30am with severe head injuries.

She was expected to be transferred to Son Espases Hospital in Majorca during the morning by helicopter for an emergency operation.

A source said: “The woman is a 21-year-old Brit. She fell from a height of approximately 30 feet.

“She was admitted to Can Misses Hospital around 6.30am this morning.

“She has suffered severe head injuries. She is set to be transferred to Son Espases Hospital in Majorca later this morning so she can be operated on.”

Another insider added: “The man she was with has said he went to the bathroom and saw her falling over the balcony as he came out but didn’t have time to reach her.

“He will be formally questioned by police but there is nothing at this stage to indicate the victim was pushed and it appears to be an accident in which alcohol may have played a factor.”

The apartment where the incident happened is understood to be privately-owned.

Scot Kirsty Maxwell, 27, from Livingston, West Lothian, died on April 29 after plunging from a tenth-floor apartment in Benidorm.

A judge is still probing her death and has placed Joseph Graham, 32, from Nottingham, under formal investigation.

Mr Graham a POUNDS 49,000-a-year logistics worker for Amazon, has denied any wrongdoing and has not yet been charged with any crime. He was allowed to return to the UK after questioning.

A lawyer acting for Kirsty’s family has asked the investigating judge to place four other British men in the apartment with her when she plunged to her death, under formal investigation.

A spokesman for the Civil Guard, which is investigating, said of this morning's incident: “A 21-year-old British woman has been taken to hospital after plunging from a second-floor balcony in San Antonio, Ibiza.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”