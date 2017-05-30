Two men who died in a plane crash off the coast of Skipness were making their way back from Ben Nevis after scaling the mountain for a children’s charity, it has emerged.

Tony Woodward, 62, and Bob Archer, 57, had left from Oban Airport on the morning of May 25 after completing the challenge when their plane failed show up at Carlisle Lake District Airport that afternoon.

Debris from the plane was found between the Mull of Kintyre and the Isle of Arran on the same day and an extensive search by police, coastguard, and lifeboat services eventually led to the recovery of the men’s bodies.

Now, in an online fundraising page the men had set up to raise funds for Shooting Star Chase - which cares for children with life-limiting conditions - Mr Woodward’s family revealed their devastation at losing him in an emotional statement.

“After completing the epic journey up Ben Nevis, tragically, Tony and one of the other walkers, Bob, died in a light aircraft crash on their way home,” it read.

“This was devastating news for all involved, but we are hoping that people will dig deep and contribute what they can to this amazing charity that he passionately supported,” the family added.

With both men’s target originally set at £2,000, big-hearted donors are continuing to send in money, bringing the total, so far, to just over £4,600.

Mr Woodward’s family continued: “The total immediately after the climb was around £2,600, plus a secret stash of a few hundred in cash donations Tony was collecting privately.

“We’re so pleased people have continued to give in their memory. Tony would, and the charity will, appreciate every penny.”

The charity said: “Tony’s company Mapcargo is very much part of the Shooting Star Chase family as one of our community business partners, and he had recently visited one of our hospices to see our work first-hand.

“Shooting Star Chase would like to express our sincere condolences to Tony and Bob’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have not disclosed where the men were from and the cause of the crash remains unknown.

Immediately after the climb, Mr Woodward’s friend, Peter Ogilvie, who also took part, described how the effort took just under ten hours.

He posted onto the fundraising page a week ago: “We are in some pain yet hugely proud of our achievements.

“We marched and then struggled through relentless rain with plummeting temperatures, below freezing at the top we were hit by freezing rain being blown by 45 KT winds!”