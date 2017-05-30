Disgraced television star Rolf Harris has spoken of his relief after being formally cleared of indecently assaulting three teenage girls.
Harris was found not guilty of four charges that he carried out sex attacks on girls as young as 13 between 1971 and 1983 after a jury could not reach verdicts.
Prosecutors later said they would not seek what would be a second retrial and Harris, jailed in 2014 for a separate string of sex attacks on young women and girls, walked free from court.
Loading article content
Photo credit: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
In a statement read outside Southwark Crown Court in London by his lawyer Daniel Berke, he said: "Whilst I'm pleased that this is finally all over, I feel no sense of victory, only relief.
"I'm 87 years old, my wife is in ill health and we simply want to spend our remaining time together in peace."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.