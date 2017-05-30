A teenage pianist is preparing to perform in a renowned Russian theatre where she will also sit her German exam.

Jessica Fraser, 15, who plays clarsach and piano, will take part in a series of performances including at the world-famous Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.

The renowned opera and ballet venue will also double up as the location for her National 5 German exams after she received special permission to sit them abroad.

The exam is being held on June 2 - the same day as her theatre performance.

Jessica, who attends Gleniffer High School in Paisley, Renfrewshire and is a student on the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland's junior conservatoire music programme, said: "I'm quite nervous about my German exam. I've been studying really hard so hopefully it will pay off.

"The exam is on the same day as our performance at the Bolshoi Theatre, so it's going to take place there - it's different to the usual exam hall setting, for sure."

During the trip, the pianist and fellow students Finlay Morse, from Aberdeen, Archie MacKechnie of Bridge of Allan, Innes Scullion from Glasgow and Ruairidh Gray from South Uist will perform at the Vladimir Spivakov Foundation Festival before performing at the Bolshoi Theatre.

"It's such an amazing opportunity to get through the junior conservatoire," she said.

"My dad got an email saying I'd been selected and he called everyone in the family into the room to make the announcement - they are so excited for me."

The students' trip to Russia is the latest collaboration between the Royal Conservatoire in Glasgow and Rostov State Rachmaninov Conservatoire in Russia.

Earlier this year, funding was granted for a musical and educational collaboration between the two institutions as the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland celebrates its 170th anniversary.

Jenn Adams, head of the junior conservatoire, said: "Students at the junior conservatoire like Jessica are empowered and encouraged to be the best they can be.

"The trip to Russia will give our students the opportunity to broaden their horizons as they seek to fulfil their artistic potential and develop crucial life skills which will stand them in good stead for their future careers in the arts and beyond."