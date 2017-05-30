HAROLD Wilson’s famous aphorism needs to be rewritten to say not a week but a day is a long time in politics.

Monday night’s hyped-up televised event, the Battle for No 10, did not prove conclusive; neither Theresa May nor Jeremy Corbyn fell into an elephant trap.

The reason why most pundits believed the Labour leader won the TV contest was because he exceeded expectations.

Mr Corbyn appeared calm and relaxed; he even cracked the occasional joke. The Labour leader was able to negotiate the tricky terrain of Trident, the IRA and the Falklands and turn the subject matter to where he is more comfortable; education, health, and welfare.

His greatest asset is his sincerity; he actually passionately believes in what he believes in.

Theresa May, on the other hand, never seems relaxed. The prime ministerial “glumbucket” has a stiffness of manner that makes it hard for her to connect to, as she would say, ordinary working people.

Nor does it look good when audience members are seen mouthing expletives and shaking their heads at some of her responses. Friday night’s sequel before a live BBC Question Time audience could prove to be the campaign’s pivotal moment.

If any confirmation were needed why the Prime Minister did not agree to a head-to-head, then Monday night provided it. Mrs May has been in government since 2010. She has baggage to carry, a record to defend, which means she has more to lose than her opponent.

The Tory leader’s strongest card remains Brexit; the apparent reason why she U-turned on holding an election in the first place. It was her defence of the referendum result and the need to get on with Brexit that saw her eyes light up and the audience applaud on Monday night.

With just a week’s campaigning to go we can expect both leaders to spend more time on their battlebuses traversing the country with Mrs May banging on about Brexit and Mr Corbyn about the need to end austerity and reverse welfare cuts.

But after his assured TV performance, the Labour leader came back down to earth with a bump when, on radio, he could not say how much his proposed plan to provide child care to parents in England would cost.

The spectre of Diane Abbott floated through the radio studio as the Labour leader embarrassingly could not find the costs of his flagship policy either in his manifesto or on his iPad.

When many voters’ concerns about Labour rest on its ability to look after the public purse, Mr Corbyn’s ill-timed lapse might have reaffirmed the fears of many in Middle Britain.

The Labour leader needs to be warned; as the last week of campaigning gets underway another misstep on the costs of the party’s to-do list could prove fatal.