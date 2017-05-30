The leaders of Scotland's four main political parties have been invited to take part in a live televised debate two days before the General Election.

The STV debate was due to be held last Wednesday but was postponed as campaigning was suspended following the Manchester suicide bombing.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie have all confirmed they will take part in the event while Scottish Conservatives are in discussions with STV about the invite for party leader Ruth Davidson.

Ms Sturgeon said she is "happy" to take part and challenged the others to do the same.

She told STV: "I will take part if the other leaders take part. I understand not all of them are that keen to do so. I challenge all of the other leaders to take part and, if they do, I'll be there."

Scottish Labour General Election campaign manager James Kelly said: "It's vital that Nicola Sturgeon and Ruth Davidson both confirm that they will take part in this debate.

"Taking place just 48 hours before we go to the polls, this debate will be an important opportunity for people in Scotland to see our political leaders held to account."

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "We are aware of the invitation and are having discussions with STV."

The debate, chaired by STV's political editor Bernard Ponsonby, will be broadcast live from Tron Theatre in Glasgow in front of a 120-strong audience chosen from a representative sample of the Scottish electorate.

Gordon Macmillan, STV's head of news, said: "As a result of the tragic events in Manchester last week, STV's planned debate last week was cancelled and we have now invited the leaders of the four main parties in Scotland to take part in a rescheduled debate on Tuesday June 6.

"STV has moved quickly to identify another suitable prime-time slot and an alternative venue for this important debate."

Scottish Liberal Democrat General Election campaign manager Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "This debate is a fantastic and unique opportunity for the people of Scotland to get the important details on what the parties can offer them, just two days before Scotland goes to the polls.

"We did not hesitate in accepting the invitation for our party leader Willie Rennie to take part, where he will outline the Liberal Democrat policies for a fair, open and tolerant country."