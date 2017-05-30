The SNP would do a deal with Labour that could see a "shambolic" Jeremy Corbyn leading the UK's Brexit negotiations "propped up by a coalition of chaos", the Conservatives have claimed.
With the General Election just over a week away, and with Labour appearing to be gaining momentum, the Tories warned against any possible deal between Mr Corbyn and the Scottish nationalists.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already made clear that "if the arithmetic lends itself to a progressive alliance that can lock the Tories out of government, I would want the SNP to be part of that".
Loading article content
Mr Corbyn insisted on Monday there would be "no alliance", claiming his party is "fighting this election to win".
On Tuesday, however, he refused to say he would block another Scottish independence referendum before Brexit is complete if Holyrood passed a motion on the timing, saying only he would ''urge them very strongly'' to delay it.
The Labour leader said he would allow a second referendum ''if the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish people want it'' because that is the ''whole point'' of devolution.
Afterwards, Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin said: "The SNP and Jeremy Corbyn are getting ready to do a deal to prop him up as Prime Minister, in return for a second independence referendum.
"Don't forget, Corbyn's own spokesman said: 'Jeremy would definitely talk with the SNP'."
He claimed the SNP manifesto, unveiled in Perth on Tuesday by Ms Sturgeon, made clear any post-election deal between the nationalists and Labour would result in "higher taxes, more borrowing, weaker defences".
Mr McLoughlin added: "With Brexit negotiations starting 11 days after people vote, you'd have a totally shambolic Jeremy Corbyn propped up by a coalition of chaos in the seat for Britain."
An SNP spokesman said: "Every vote for Labour in Scotland risks letting Tory MPs in through the backdoor.
"Now more than ever, it is vital to have strong SNP voices standing up for Scotland. Only then can we protect Scotland from the dangers of an unopposed Tory government at Westminster."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?